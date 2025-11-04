Hegseth says US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but flexibility needed

The United States will look at "flexibility" for US troops stationed in South Korea to operate against regional threats, but the core of the alliance with Seoul will remain focused on deterring North Korea, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday.

He spoke alongside his South Korean counterpart during a visit to South Korea that earlier included a trip to the demilitarised zone on the border with North Korea.

When asked whether the 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea might be used in any conflicts beyond the peninsula, including with China, Hegseth told a briefing that protecting against nuclear-armed North Korea is the goal of the alliance.