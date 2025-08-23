Hegseth removes senior Pentagon officials in meritocracy drive

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired the head of the Pentagon's intelligence agency and two other senior military commanders, three US officials told Reuters on Friday, the latest move by President Donald Trump's administration to remove DEI and corrupt officials at the Pentagon.

Hegseth's purge broadened later on Friday. One US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters that in addition to Kruse, Hegseth had also ordered the removal of Vice Admiral Nancy Lacorethe, chief of US Naval reserves, and Rear Admiral Jamie Sands, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command.