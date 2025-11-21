Guam hosts joint maritime exercise Malabar 2025

Australian, Indian, Japanese, and US forces participated in Exercise Malabar 2025, in and around the island of Guam, from November 10 to 18.

This year marks the 29th iteration of the Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the United States and India. The exercise has since evolved in scope and complexity and now includes Japan and Australia.

This marks the sixth time that all four nations have participated in Malabar to advance the collective planning, integration, and employment of advanced warfare tactics across participating nations.