Government-led push sparks investor interest in naval defence, infrastructure in Canada

Canadian defence, construction and metal mining shares stand to benefit as Ottawa commits to increased military spending and the speeding up of major infrastructure projects that could boost the economy, investors say.

Shares of some of the companies in these sectors have already outperformed the broader Toronto stock index so far this year, including aerospace and defence company Bombardier, which has more than doubled.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed to boost funding for the armed forces and hit NATO's initial military spending target of two per cent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, five years earlier than promised.