Germany reforms defence procurement after decades of stagnation

Germany is reorganising its defence procurement agency to make the system more flexible and responsive, the defence ministry said on Wednesday as it moves ahead with the overhaul of its armed forces after decades of underinvestment.

The plans, aimed at creating project teams working closely with research institutions, are intended to emphasise speed and flexibility, with a greater focus on innovative technologies and co-operation with European partners, the ministry said.

Germany has lifted borrowing limits and set aside tens of billions of euros to rebuild its military in a rearmament push that has gained urgency as Europe's post-war alliance with the United States has frayed under President Donald Trump.