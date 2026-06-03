German firm to supply patrol vessels, weapon systems to Romania

German defence company Rheinmetall has secured contracts for the supply of vessels, weapon systems, and vehicles to the Romanian Ministry of Defence.
The contract package was awarded on Friday, May 29. According to Rheinmetall, it is the largest international contract package in the company’s recent history.
The contracts for the manufacture of combat vehicles, air defence systems, ammunition and ammunition components and naval vessels have a total value of €5.7 billion (US$6.6 billion). Rheinmetall said the relevant contracts have now been signed.
To fulfil the orders, Rheinmetall will significantly expand its existing capacities in Romania, which have been in place for many years, and will also ensure technology transfer. Deliveries are scheduled to begin 2028 and be completed by 2030.
The defence projects now commissioned include two offshore patrol vessels; two diver support vessels; 298 combat vehicles; air defence systems; and medium-calibre ammunition. Rheinmetall said the vessels will be based on the proven design of the company's new naval systems segment.