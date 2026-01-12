General Dynamics' IT unit wins $988m US Navy/Coast Guard contract

General Dynamics said on Monday that its information technology unit has secured a $988 million contract to modernize the US Navy's fleet systems.

The contract, awarded in December, has a one-year base period, four one-year options and a six-month option.

The navy's contract for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will modernize and integrate C5ISR systems to, "enhance the operational effectiveness and readiness of naval forces."

The company will provide integration, engineering, procurement, logistics and installation services onboard all classes of surface combatant ships, including guided missile ships, aircraft carriers, coast guard vessels, manned and unmanned aircraft and shore stations.