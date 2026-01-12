General Dynamics' IT unit wins $988m US Navy/Coast Guard contract

General Dynamics said on Monday that its information technology unit has secured a $988 million contract to modernize the US Navy's fleet systems.
The contract, awarded in December, has a one-year base period, four one-year options and a six-month option.
The navy's contract for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will modernize and integrate C5ISR systems to, "enhance the operational effectiveness and readiness of naval forces."
The company will provide integration, engineering, procurement, logistics and installation services onboard all classes of surface combatant ships, including guided missile ships, aircraft carriers, coast guard vessels, manned and unmanned aircraft and shore stations.
"GDIT will upgrade these systems efficiently to enable the navy to keep its current vessels operational and ensure mission continuity," said the company.
“C5ISR systems are foundational to how our navy senses, communicates and fights in the modern battlespace,” added Brian Sheridan, GDIT senior Vice President for Defense. “We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to ensure these vital systems operate at peak performance and enable our warfighters to stay ahead of emerging threats.”
(Reporting by Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)