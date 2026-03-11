G7 leaders agreed to examine option of escorting ships to navigate freely in Persian Gulf

The leaders of the G7 group of nations - the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy, Britain, Germany and France - agreed to examine the option of providing escort for ships so they can navigate freely in the Persian Gulf, said a statement from the G7 Presidency on Wednesday.

The statement was issued after French President Emmanuel Macron had convened a call with G7 leaders to discuss the US-Israeli war on Iran and its impact on rising energy prices.

"In this regard, a working group has been set up to explore the possibility of escorting ships when the right security conditions are in place, and this will also come along with approaches made to shipping companies, transport companies and insurers," said the statement.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)