France presses on with Hormuz ideas, no secret Iran talks

France is pushing on with efforts to put together a coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz once the security situation stabilises, two French officials said on Friday, after a report suggested Paris was negotiating safe passage for its ships.

Militarily impotent European states have been largely sidelined as the US-Israeli war on Iran has ‌escalated, with Iran carrying out strikes against Israel, US bases and Persian Gulf states.

But with shipping lanes affected and the conflict pushing up oil prices, European powers are trying to work out how to defend their interests.

France has been consulting with European, Asian and Gulf Arab states over the past week with a view to putting together a plan for warships eventually to escort tankers through the strait.