First SPY-6 radar array for US Navy destroyer upgrade programme installed at testing site

Raytheon has delivered and installed the first SPY-6(V)4 radar array at the Surface Combat Systems Centre at Wallops Island, Virginia, marking a milestone in the US Navy's Flight IIA destroyer modernisation and SPY-6 backfit programme.

The land-based facility will test the radar alongside its power and combat system interfaces before installation aboard USS Pinckney, the first vessel scheduled to receive the system.

Testing at Wallops Island is expected to begin later this year and continue through mid-2028, while USS Pinckney is scheduled to undergo the backfit between late 2026 and 2028.