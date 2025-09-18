Finland says US is not pulling out of military cooperation with Finland

The United States is committed to deepening military cooperation with Finland, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Thursday, despite US plans to scale back its operations elsewhere on NATO's eastern flank in Europe.

Finland, which joined NATO in 2023 in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of its other neighbour Ukraine, has a bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement with the US, granting the US military unimpeded access to 15 facilities and areas in Finland.