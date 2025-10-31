FEATURE | US plans to bottle up China's navy by fortifying narrow Pacific strait

Using the “first island chain”

American deployments to Batanes are part of a wider Pentagon strategy to exploit the position of the Philippine archipelago to deter or defeat a Chinese attack on Taiwan or other contested territory in the South China Sea, according to current and former senior US and Philippine defence officials and military officers. The nation of more than 7,600 islands interspersed with key maritime chokepoints is a crucial link in the so-called First Island Chain – the string of territories under the control of America’s regional allies that runs from the Japanese islands in the north and extends through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo in the south. This chain forms a natural barrier that encloses China’s coastal seas, containing its rapidly expanding navy.

“By divine design, we have been put here, the archipelago has been put here,” said Rear Admiral Roy Trinidad, the Philippine Navy’s spokesperson. “It just so happened that we are the toll gate between the South China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.” Washington appears determined to help Manila keep the toll gate closed if necessary. As Reuters reported in August, some US allies in Asia harbour doubts about President Donald Trump’s commitment to long-standing American security guarantees. Still, Washington is continuing efforts that began under President Joe Biden to bolster defences along Manila’s stretch of the island chain.

The picture that emerges of current US engagement in the Philippines is dramatic: The joint exercises in Batanes are part of an intensifying series of deployments and rotations of US forces in the Philippines that now amount to a permanent American military presence in the country, Reuters reporting shows. More than three decades after Manila ordered the US to leave its sprawling naval base at Subic Bay in 1992, ending almost a century of American military presence on Philippine soil, US troops are now involved in virtually continuous training and drills at different points in the archipelago.

When the chief of staff of the Philippine Armed Forces, General Romeo Brawner, met the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, in Hawaii in August, the two sides agreed to more than 500 joint engagements for 2026, from large-scale exercises to exchanges of experts on smaller topics, according to an official US military statement. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth told a congressional hearing in June that a priority for the Trump administration was modernising the capabilities needed to “deny Chinese aggression in the First Island chain.” He confirmed that the scale and duration of this joint training were increasing. “In the Philippines, we maintain a robust rotational force presence and we have extended the timelines of exercises with the Philippines,” he said.

For Washington, this cooperation from the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is crucial if Chinese forces are to be contained inside the island chain in a conflict. Marcos’ predecessor, the populist firebrand Rodrigo Duterte, was openly hostile to the US and attempted to bring his country closer to China during his six-year term. If China and America go to war over Taiwan, Marcos says his country’s proximity to Taiwan means it would inevitably be drawn into the conflict. “We do not want to go to war,” he said at a press conference in August. “But I think if there is a war over Taiwan, we will be drawn kicking and screaming, we will be drawn and dragged into that mess.”

The Philippine defence ministry said it had, “no reason to doubt the commitments made by the highest officials of the Trump administration.”

Recent Chinese manoeuvres show how access to the Bashi Channel is critical for Beijing’s plans in the Pacific. In June, a powerful Chinese navy aircraft carrier battle group used this passage to enter the Western Pacific before launching an extended series of exercises south of Japan, according to Japanese military tracking data. The strategic position of the Philippines explains why China has intensified its so-called “grey-zone” warfare aimed at intimidating the Marcos administration and undermining its ties with Washington, according to senior Philippine government officials and former military commanders. This almost constant harassment of Philippine law enforcement vessels, military patrols and fishing boats falls just short of open conflict. It mostly takes place inside Manila’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea. But there are signs that this tactic is now also being employed in the north around Batanes. The Philippine Navy said in a statement that it had detected and challenged “multiple” Chinese naval and coastguard ships in early August making an unauthorised incursion into the Philippines' economic zone near these islands.

Asked about Beijing’s grey-zone tactics, the Philippine defence ministry said, “China’s actions are rooted in its own ambition to change the global rules-based order and position itself as the new global power.” The Philippine military called them “acts of intimidation” that “violate international law.”

China’s foreign ministry didn’t respond to specific questions about grey-zone warfare.