FEATURE | Grain over guns as Russia pivots to commercial trade at Syrian naval base

Russia hopes by mid-July to have a commercial logistics hub up and running in one of two berths at the naval base it leases in the Syrian port of Tartous, while keeping a military presence at the other, Syrian officials told Reuters.

The hub will handle a wide range of Russian goods including wheat and grains, and target initial cargo volumes of around 250,000 tonnes per month, one of the officials said.

The project, the officials said, is central to Russian efforts to maintain and expand its influence in Syria through economic channels, after the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad in 2024 deprived Moscow of its staunchest ally in the Middle East.

But much more than business is at stake, with a battle for influence under way as Washington seeks ways to ensure not only that Syria awards contracts to US companies but also curbs Moscow's military presence.

Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs did not respond to a request for comment before publication of this article.

After publication, Mazen Alloush, the authority's spokesman, denied Russia would operate a commercial logistics hub at the port, describing such reports as "entirely false". Any projects or agreements concerning Syria’s ports and border crossings would be announced only through official government channels, he said.