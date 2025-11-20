FEATURE | China’s "shadow navy" rehearses for Taiwan invasion

China is rehearsing for a potential invasion of Taiwan using a shadow navy of civilian cargo ships and ferries, according to a Reuters investigation that tracked vessel movements and analysed satellite imagery of military exercises conducted this summer.

The investigation reveals that China’s People’s Liberation Army is experimenting with techniques that could accelerate the landing of troops and equipment onto multiple Taiwanese beaches simultaneously – a strategy that military experts say aims to overwhelm the island’s defenders.

Reuters identified 12 civilian vessels – six roll-on, roll-off car ferries and six deck cargo ships – as they travelled in mid-August to a beach near Jiesheng in Guangdong Province. Satellite images captured some of the ships conducting beach landing operations on August 23. The news agency’s full visual investigation is available here.

Satellite images show deck cargo ships unloading vehicles directly onto beaches using their attached ramps. Reuters is the first to publish images of this strategy during an amphibious landing exercise. These civilian vessels, roughly 90 metres long and widely used in Asian commercial shipping, can deliver cargo to beaches without port facilities due to their shallow draft and open-deck design.

The exercises also featured a self-propelled floating pier system that has not been seen since 2023, suggesting China continues to develop portable infrastructure that could speed the unloading of troops, equipment and supplies if existing Taiwan infrastructure is unavailable or destroyed during an invasion, according to naval warfare experts.