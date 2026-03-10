Naval

FACTBOX | Western nations bolster military presence in Eastern Mediterranean during Iran conflict 

Published on

Western nations have bolstered their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean during the conflict in Iran, focusing on the security of Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone hit a British military base on the island on March 2.

Here is a snapshot of military assets that have been sent to the region in addition to those that had been there long-term before the conflict began on February 28.

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the Suez Canal, March 5, 2026
The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the Suez Canal, March 5, 2026US Navy

United States

USS Gerald R Ford, the biggest US aircraft carrier, docked at the Souda base on the Greek island of Crete two weeks ago, before sailing further east with escort ships carrying missiles.

The Royal Navy Type 45 air defence destroyer HMS Dragon underway in the Mediterranean Sea, September 20, 2013
The Royal Navy Type 45 air defence destroyer HMS Dragon underway in the Mediterranean Sea, September 20, 2013US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Moore

UK

Britain dispatched Wildcat helicopters on March 6, equipped with counter-drone technology.

As speculation mounted in February on US-led strikes on Iran, Britain stationed additional F-35B jets at its base in Cyprus, joining the Typhoon FGR4 aircraft already there.

Britain has said it will also send its destroyer, the HMS Dragon, to Cyprus.

Charles de Gaulle
Charles de GaulleWikimedia Commons/David Monniaux

France

France sent its flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the East Mediterranean last week, deploying a dozen naval vessels around it. It was off the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday and was heading to Cyprus. Another French frigate was docked in Souda base on Tuesday.

Nordrhein-Westfalen
Nordrhein-Westfalen

Germany

German navy frigate FGS Nordrhein-Westfalen arrived in the Cyprus region on March 8.

The Hellenic Navy FDI HN frigate HS Kimon in the Saronic Gulf
The Hellenic Navy FDI HN frigate HS Kimon in the Saronic GulfHellenic Ministry of National Defence

Greece

Greece has sent its new Belharra frigate, Kimon, and a MEKO 200 frigate called Psara, equipped with the Centauros anti-drone system, to protect the island's airspace.

Greek Navy's MEKO 200 frigate Psara
Greek Navy's MEKO 200 frigate PsaraUS Navy

It also sent four F-16 Viper fighter jets to be stationed in western Cyprus and deployed a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system on the south-eastern Greek island of Karpathos to protect eastern Crete.

Italian Navy frigate Federico Martinengo
Italian Navy frigate Federico MartinengoMichi Abba

Italy

Italy deployed the frigate Martinengo to the region as part of a coordinated mission with EU partners. It was docked in Souda base on Tuesday and was expected to sail to Cyprus in the coming days.

The Spanish Navy vessel Cristobal Colon
The Spanish Navy vessel Cristobal ColonDiego Quevedo Carmona

Spain

Spain sent its most advanced warship, the Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Cristobal Colon, to the eastern Mediterranean. It was docked in Souda Bay on Tuesday.

The Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence frigate HNLMS Evertsen
The Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence frigate HNLMS EvertsenDutch Ministry of Defence

Netherlands

The Netherlands is preparing to send the air defence frigate HNLMS Evertsen to the region.

(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Edward McAllister and Philippa Fletcher)

