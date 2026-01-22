FACTBOX | An overview of military assets in the Arctic

Russia

Half of the landmass in the Arctic is Russian territory. Since 2005 Moscow has re-opened and modernised tens of Soviet-era military bases, both on its Arctic mainland and on the islands off its northern coast.

Russia maintains a high state of readiness at its nuclear testing site on Novaya Zemlya, an Arctic archipelago, although it has not conducted a test involving a nuclear explosion since 1990. Last October, it carried out a test launch of its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile from Novaya Zemlya.

In the European Arctic, the Kola Peninsula hosts about two-thirds of Russia's second-strike nuclear capabilities - its ability to answer a nuclear attack with its own - according to Mathieu Boulegue, a senior fellow for the Transatlantic defence and security programme at the Centre for European Policy Analysis.

The area is also home to Russia's Northern Fleet, headquartered in Severomorsk, which operates six of the country's 12 nuclear-armed submarines, according to data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The other six are operated by the Pacific Fleet based in Vladivostok.

The only way for the Northern Fleet to access the North Atlantic is via the Barents Sea, between the Norwegian Svalbard archipelago and the northern coast of Europe. Keeping that access free is therefore essential to Moscow.