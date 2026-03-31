European Council updates mandates of Aspides and Atalanta naval operations

The European Council has adopted two decisions amending the mandates of the EU’s naval operations EUNAVFOR Aspides and EUNAVFOR Atalanta.

The council said these updates come as the EU continues to actively contribute to safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the wider region, where its naval presence has already helped protect key maritime routes and infrastructure, and global trade flows.

The council added that the decisions further reinforce the EU’s maritime engagement and underline the need for sustained contributions of assets, including vessels.