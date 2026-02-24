European Council extends mandate of Operation Aspides security initiative

The European Council has decided to extend the European Union’s maritime security operation to safeguard freedom of navigation in relation to the Red Sea crisis (EUNAVFOR Aspides) until February 28, 2027, following the strategic review of the operation.

As part of the extension, the Council agreed on a financial reference amount of nearly €15 million (US$18 million) to cover the common costs of the operation for the period from March 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027.

A further strategic review of the operation will be conducted in 2026/27.