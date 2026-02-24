European Council extends mandate of Operation Aspides security initiative

The European Council has decided to extend the European Union’s maritime security operation to safeguard freedom of navigation in relation to the Red Sea crisis (EUNAVFOR Aspides) until February 28, 2027, following the strategic review of the operation.
As part of the extension, the Council agreed on a financial reference amount of nearly €15 million (US$18 million) to cover the common costs of the operation for the period from March 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027.
A further strategic review of the operation will be conducted in 2026/27.
Launched on February 19, 2024, EUNAVFOR Aspides will ensure an EU naval presence in the area where numerous attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi terrorists have targeted international commercial vessels since October 2023.
Within its defensive mandate, the operation provides maritime situational awareness, accompanies vessels, and protects these against possible multi-domain attacks at sea.
The operation is active along the main sea lines of communication in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as international waters in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf.