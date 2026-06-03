EU looks to position naval mission at forefront of Hormuz mineclearing

The European Union has proposed that the bloc's Aspides naval mission take "the primary role" in clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, "when conditions allow," as part of a Franco-British-led initiative, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The European External Action Service wrote in a note dated May 26 and sent to member states that "the situation requires the Union to provide a meaningful contribution" to a coalition led by France and Britain "to be materialised once conditions allow and separated from the belligerents".

Changing the Aspides mission's mandate would require unanimity, and it remains unclear if the EU’s 27 member countries would back such a change. The mission was established in 2024 to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.