EU foreign policy chief calls for expansion of Aspides naval mission

The European Union (EU) must scale up its Aspides naval mission as part of broader moves to protect key maritime routes from disruption caused by the US-Israeli led war with Iran, said the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.
Kallas made the comments on social media, after she had taken part in a call with more than 40 countries, organised by British foreign minister Yvette Cooper, to discuss joint action to re-open the Strait of Hormuz.
"Thank you @YvetteCooperMP for convening a call of over 40 countries on the Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is a global public good. Iran cannot be allowed to charge countries a bounty to let ships pass. International law doesn't recognise pay-to-pass schemes," wrote Kallas on social media.
"Today, we looked at diplomatic, economic, and security measures to restore safe passage, alongside working with the shipping industry. The EU's Aspides naval mission has already assisted 1,700 ships in the Red Sea and must be scaled up. We cannot afford to lose another critical trade route," she added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)