EU foreign policy chief calls for expansion of Aspides naval mission

The European Union (EU) must scale up its Aspides naval mission as part of broader moves to protect key maritime routes from disruption caused by the US-Israeli led war with Iran, said the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

Kallas made the comments on social media, after she had taken part in a call with more than 40 countries, organised by British foreign minister Yvette Cooper, to discuss joint action to re-open the Strait of Hormuz.