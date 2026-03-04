Did US carry out strike on Iranian warship off Sri Lanka coast?

The US military carried out a strike that sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast and triggered a rescue for dozens of Iranian sailors by Sri Lanka's navy, three US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the strike was carried out by a US military submarine.

The US strike triggered a distress call and the Sri Lankan armed forces launched a search and rescue operation. Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 people so far and recovered several bodies from the sea.

Sources in Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry said the vessel had been attacked by a submarine and at least 101 people were missing in the incident that took place off Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.