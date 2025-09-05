Department of Defense renaming to go ahead, Hegseth says
US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War," a White House official said on Thursday, a move that would put Trump's stamp on the government's biggest organization.
The order would authorize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Defense Department and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as "Secretary of War," "Department of War," and "Deputy Secretary of War" in official correspondence and public communications, according to a White House fact sheet.
The move would instruct Hegseth to recommend legislative and executive actions required to make the renaming permanent.
Since taking office in January, Trump has set out to rename a range of places and institutions, including the Gulf of Mexico, and to restore the original names of military bases that were changed after far-left protests.
Department name changes are rare and require congressional approval, but Trump's fellow Republicans hold majorities in both the senate and House of Representatives.
The US Department of Defense was called the War Department until 1949, when Congress consolidated the Army, Navy and Air Force in the wake of World War Two. The name was chosen in part to signal that in the nuclear age, the US was focused on preventing wars, according to historians.
An effort by former President Joe Biden to rename nine bases that honored the Confederacy and Confederate leaders was set to waste $39 million. That effort was reversed by Hegseth earlier this year.
The Trump administration's government downsizing team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, has sought to carry out cuts at the Pentagon in a bid to save money.
Long time in the making
Hegseth has said that changing the name is, "not just about words — it's about the warrior ethos."
This year, one of Trump's closest congressional allies, Republican US House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, introduced a bill that would make it easier for a president to reorganize and rename agencies.
"We're just going to do it. I'm sure congress will go along if we need that...'defense' is too defensive. We want to be defensive, but we want to be offensive too if we have to be," Trump said last month.
Trump also mentioned the possibility of a name change in June, when he suggested that the name was originally changed to be "politically correct".
But for some in the Trump administration, the effort goes back much further.
During Trump's first term, current FBI Director Kash Patel, who was briefly at the Pentagon, had a sign-off on his emails that read: "Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense of the War Department."
"I view it as a tribute to the history and heritage of the Department of Defense," Patel told Reuters in 2021.
