Department of Defense renaming to go ahead, Hegseth says

US President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Friday to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War," a White House official said on Thursday, a move that would put Trump's stamp on the government's biggest organization.

The order would authorize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Defense Department and subordinate officials to use secondary titles such as "Secretary of War," "Department of War," and "Deputy Secretary of War" in official correspondence and public communications, according to a White House fact sheet.

The move would instruct Hegseth to recommend legislative and executive actions required to make the renaming permanent.