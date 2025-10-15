Denmark to boost Arctic presence with new patrol vessels and aircraft

In close collaboration with the Government of Greenland (Naalakkersuisut) and the Government of the Faroe Islands, the Government of Denmark and the parties to the 2024-2033 Defence Agreement have agreed on the Second Agreement on the Arctic and North Atlantic.
The agreement involves a range of defence acquisitions to further strengthen the operational effectiveness of the Danish Armed Forces in the region.
Two additional Arctic vessels, a maritime patrol aircraft capacity, a new headquarters for Joint Arctic Command, additional drones, and a North Atlantic undersea cable are some of the investments included in the Second Agreement on the Arctic and North Atlantic of 2025.
The total planned acquisitions in the Second Agreement of 2025 amount to DKK27.4 billion (US$4.26 billion).
"We have this year significantly increased our defence presence in the Arctic including through a number of large national and international exercises," said Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen.
"With this second agreement we significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Danish Armed Forces in the region, including maritime patrol aircraft capabilities and additional Arctic naval vessels."
The Second Agreement on the Arctic and North Atlantic aims to improve the capabilities and operational effectiveness of the Danish Armed Forces on land, at sea, and in the air.
In addition to investments in Arctic patrol vessels and maritime patrol aircraft, investments in maritime acquisitions will include access to icebreaker capability and establishment of a North Atlantic undersea cable.