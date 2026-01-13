Controversial US Senator Mark Kelly sues Pentagon chief Hegseth over demotion threats

US Senator Mark Kelly sued US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday, saying Pentagon proceedings to demote the Arizona Democrat from his retired navy captain rank violated Kelly's free speech rights even though he urged troops to reject orders.

Kelly, a retired navy captain and former astronaut, said in his lawsuit in federal court in Washington that the Defense Department’s actions were retaliatory and violated the US Constitution’s First Amendment protection of free speech.

The lawsuit asked the court to block Hegseth's review and declare his actions unlawful. US District Judge Richard Leon set a hearing for Thursday on Kelly's request for a temporary restraining order.