COLUMN | The West needs to draw the line on Russian and Chinese grey-zone provocations

The West must draw clear red lines for responding to grey-zone aggression by China and Russia.

Both adversaries have mastered operating below the threshold of open conflict to achieve their strategic aims with little consequence from Western governments. This ambiguity has eroded Western deterrence and emboldened authoritarian states to keep testing the limits of restraint.

Western leaders must define where provocation ends and aggression begins. And they must match that clarity with credible deterrent capability. Until the West decides where its red line lies, Russia and China will continue to draw it for us, as is currently the case in Europe, the Indo-Pacific and elsewhere.