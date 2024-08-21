COLUMN | China's navy – an agent of international influence and maritime diplomacy [Naval Gazing]

Chinese maritime paramilitary operations have so far focused mainly upon multiple areas of the South China Sea (SCS) and, more recently, Taiwan-occupied islands situated very near to the Chinese mainland.

This strategy is nowadays meeting with increasing regional resistance, but it has so far ensured Chinese access to abundant fishing grounds, new military bases, and vast offshore energy resources. New hydrocarbon sources are now a priority for Beijing, as the nation’s onshore and littoral energy resources are running low.