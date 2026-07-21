China summons Philippine envoy after heated confrontation in disputed shoal

Beijing said it summoned the Philippine ambassador to China on Tuesday over an encounter a day earlier between the two countries in the Second Thomas Shoal, according to a statement from its foreign ministry.

China and the Philippines traded accusations on Monday after an encounter between their vessels in contested South China Sea waters, with Manila saying one of its navy personnel was struck on the head and Beijing saying Manila provoked the incident.

"The Philippine side provoked the incident first, yet has turned around and made counter-accusations, distorted the facts and engaged in malicious hype," the Chinese foreign ministry said.