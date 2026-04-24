China shadows US-Philippines drills with live-fire exercises

China conducted military drills recently including live-fire exercises in waters east of the Philippines' Luzon Island, it said on Friday, as Manila and Washington host annual drills that extend towards disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Over 17,000 troops from the US, the Philippines and allies began their annual Balikatan military exercises this week, with combat troops from Japan joining for the first time amid persistent strains between Tokyo and Beijing.

The Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command (STC) said on Friday its Naval Task Group 107 carried out activities that focused on live-fire shooting, sea-air coordination, rapid manoeuvres and maritime replenishments to test integrated joint combat capabilities.