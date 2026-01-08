China says ban on exports of dual-use items to Japan to only hit military companies

He did not say whether rare earth elements were covered by the restrictions, and did not comment when asked about reports by state media that the commerce ministry was weighing whether to further tighten rare-earth export licences to Japan.

China has an export control list of around 1,100 dual-use items and technologies that manufacturers require a licence for to ship overseas, wherever the end user may be. That list contains at least seven categories of medium and heavy rare earths. It has, however, not specified which items may be affected by the ban on exports to Japan.

Ties between Beijing and Tokyo have deteriorated since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could trigger a military response, a remark that Beijing said was "provocative".

"Exports to Japan for military purposes, that could find a military application, and all other end-uses contributing to the enhancement of Japan's military capabilities are prohibited," He said.