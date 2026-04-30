China counters Western-led regional drills with combat patrols in disputed waters

China's military said on Thursday its naval and air forces held combat readiness patrols near the Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

The patrols come in response to annual regional drills from April 20 to May 8, bringing together forces from Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the US, Japan, Canada and France to showcase advanced weapons capabilities and operational readiness.

The annual Balikatan or "shoulder to shoulder" exercises involve the largest number of participating nations to date, US and Philippine officials have said.