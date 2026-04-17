China blames Taiwan for military tensions caused by its own activities

China's regular military activities around Taiwan are "entirely justified and reasonable" and any tensions are the fault of the government in Taipei, the Chinese defence ministry said in a rare comment on Friday.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sends its warships and warplanes into the waters and skies around the island on an almost daily basis, to the condemnation of the Taiwanese Government.

China generally does not provide regular commentary on its daily activities near Taiwan.