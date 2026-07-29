China and Russia wrap up two-week joint naval patrol

Chinese and Russian naval warships have completed a joint patrol lasting more than two weeks and arrived in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East on Wednesday, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

The patrol was part of the annual military co-operation plan between China and Russia and was, "not related to the current international and regional situation", Xinhua said.

The task force departed Qingdao in eastern China on July 13 and sailed through key Northeast Asia waterways of Miyako Strait, Vries Strait and La Perouse Strait, conducting patrols in the western Pacific, Sea of Okhotsk and Sea of Japan, Xinhua said.

In Japan, the Vries Strait is known as the Etorofu Strait and the La Perouse Strait as the Soya Strait.