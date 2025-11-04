BWX Technologies revenue up in Q3, raises 2025 earnings guidance

Marine nuclear propulsion specialist BWX Technologies reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with consolidated revenues of $866.3 million, a 29 per cent increase compared to the $672 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income rose 18 per cent year-on-year to $82.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19 per cent to $151.1 million, and non-GAAP EPS was $1, a 20 per cent increase.