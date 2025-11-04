BWX Technologies revenue up in Q3, raises 2025 earnings guidance

Naval

Marine nuclear propulsion specialist BWX Technologies reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with consolidated revenues of $866.3 million, a 29 per cent increase compared to the $672 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income rose 18 per cent year-on-year to $82.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19 per cent to $151.1 million, and non-GAAP EPS was $1, a 20 per cent increase.

The company's backlog reached a record $7.4 billion, up 119 per cent year-over-year, driven by large, multi-year special materials projects. Free cash flow for the quarter was $94.9 million, a significant improvement from a negative $7.7 million in the prior-year period.

Rex D. Geveden, president and CEO, stated, “We delivered strong financial results in the third quarter...including double-digit organic revenue growth and healthy free cash flow.” He added, “The demand environment for nuclear solutions in defense…is unprecedented.”

The government operations segment revenue increased 10 per cent to $616.7 million, driven by higher naval nuclear component production, special materials processing, and the acquisition of AOT.

The commercial operations segment revenue surged 122 per cent to $251 million, driven by higher revenue across all business lines and the acquisition of Kinectrics.

Based on the strong performance, BWX raised its 2025 full-year guidance. The company now expects revenue to be over $3.1 billion and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.75-$3.80, up from previous guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected at the mid-point of the prior range, at approximately $570 million, with free cash flow at the higher end of the range, around $285 million. BWX also introduced a preliminary 2026 outlook calling for low-double-digit to low-teen adjusted EBITDA growth.

