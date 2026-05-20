British and Norwegian navies complete joint exercise in Bergen fjords

The British and Norwegian navies have completed a three-week joint military exercise near Bergen to develop tactics against fast, agile threats in narrow waters.

Known as Exercise Tamber Shield, the annual training was conducted under the Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition led by the UK to support northern European security.

This year's iteration introduced the Royal Navy's 700X drone squadron and electronic warfare experts from the Royal Air Force base at Spadeadam in Cumbria. By using this equipment to simulate infrared and radar-based missile threats, the specialists allowed Wildcat helicopter crews to practice evasive manoeuvres using chaff and flares.