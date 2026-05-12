Britain commits naval and air assets to Hormuz defensive mission

Britain said on Tuesday it would contribute autonomous mine-hunting equipment, Typhoon fighter jets and the warship HMS Dragon to a multinational defensive mission aimed at securing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Defence minister John Healey announced the commitment during a virtual summit with more than 40 of his counterparts from other nations involved in the mission, which he said would become operational when conditions allowed.

"With our allies, this multinational mission will be defensive, independent, and credible," he said in a statement.