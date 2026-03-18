BOOK REVIEW | Solomons Air War, Volume 4 – Operation Ke: The Evacuation of Guadalcanal, January–February 1943

The Imperial Japanese Navy’s (IJN) Operation Ke was comparable with the Allied evacuations of Gallipoli and Dunkirk. It was a masterful operation that saw large numbers of effectively trapped and defeated, diseased, and starving Japanese troops spirited away from Guadalcanal on mainly IJN destroyers.

While the evacuation itself was a largely naval affair, there was considerable aviation activity both on behalf of the Allied and Japanese air forces and navies.

On the water, navies from both sides were heavily involved using anything from PT boats to aircraft carriers. All were involved in gruelling day and night warfare and, while the Japanese were generally battle-hardened, the Allies, mainly the Americans, were better equipped and had greater numbers.