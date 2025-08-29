BOOK REVIEW | Borneo, The Last Campaign: Australia's Brilliant, Controversial End to World War II
Michael Veitch has become renowned for his first rate books that very accurately describe Australia’s role in World War II. This book is perfectly and succinctly summarised by its sub-title.
The war had passed Australia by in its final few months when the events described here occurred. General Douglas MacArthur was unwilling to share his and America’s glory with the Allies of whom he had a generally low opinion.
Hence, Australian forces were largely tasked with cleaning up remaining groups of Japanese troops who had been “leap-frogged” in the greater South-West Pacific campaign.
As part of that process, a major Australian force, with some American naval and air force support, was given the job of clearing the remaining Japanese from the then British/Dutch-colonised island of Borneo. It was to be a much bigger task than realised when it was planned. It involved major amphibious landings and, although the defeat of Japan was obviously nigh, a fanatically determined enemy.
At home, and on the ground in Borneo, Australians had little appetite for what was widely regarded as an unnecessary and dangerous mopping-up operation. Also, many of the troops and people at home had little respect for and faith in their most senior military leaders.
However, on the ground, the campaign actually turned out to be a significant success. Assisted in many areas by native Iban or Dyak fighters, who, once they realised the Australians had no desire to replace their much disliked colonial masters, the combined force achieved much even though many Japanese had to be liquidated because of their refusal to accept their Emperor’s surrender.
At the local level, the Australian forces were generally very well-led and fought bravely and effectively.
Veitch has produced another very stirring tale of Australians at war.
Author: Michael Veitch
Available from Hachette Australia, Sydney
Web: www.hachette.com.au