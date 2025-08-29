Australian Government, Austal ink strategic shipbuilding agreement

The SSA establishes the framework under which Austal Defence Australia will design, construct, integrate, and deliver key naval programs, beginning with the landing craft medium (LCM) and landing craft heavy (LCH) projects for the Australian Army.

Subject to final contractual negotiations, these programs are expected to deliver: 18 LCMs over eight years (contract finalisation expected Q1 FY2026); and eight LCHs (contract finalisation expected by end of calendar year 2025).

Under the SSA, Austal Defence Australia will act as prime contractor and take responsibility for all aspects of program delivery, including design, construction, procurement, testing, and acceptance.