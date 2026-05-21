Australian and Canadian navies conduct boarding exercises in South China Sea

The Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy performed simulated boarding exercises in the South China Sea. Following the conclusion of Exercise Balikatan in the Philippines, the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Toowoomba and the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Charlottetown alternated roles as suspect merchant vessels.

During the bilateral training, boarding parties crossed over to the partner vessels to breach unfamiliar spaces and search for simulated contraband. The warships sailed in company for several days, rehearsing safety drills, communications, and boarding procedures.

The Royal Australian Navy reported that HMAS Toowoomba is currently on a regional presence deployment, while HMCS Charlottetown is operating under Operation Horizon.