Australia to "overhaul defence bureaucracy" to improve spending, delivery, says minister

"This is one of the most significant reforms to defence that we have seen. It will greatly change the way defence operates," Marles said in a press briefing in Canberra.

The reforms, "will see a much bigger bang for buck for the defence spend," as Australia plans to spend an extra AU$70 billion (US$46 billion) over the next decade, Marles said.

The current Labor Government has increased the size of the Australian bureaucracy by around 30 per cent since 2022.

