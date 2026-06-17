Allies increase contributions to cover US cuts, NATO chief says

Other NATO members have increased their contributions to the alliance's crisis forces to fill many of the gaps left by US cuts to its commitments, NATO chief Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

The US told its allies last month that it had decided to shrink the pool of national military capabilities committed to the transatlantic alliance in a crisis, raising urgent questions as leaders prepare for a NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

"There are...areas that require more work but the overall picture is looking good," Rutte told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels ahead of a meeting of alliance defence ministers on Thursday.

He did not provide further details. US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's top commander and the head of US forces in Europe, said this month that Washington expects European allies and Canada to swiftly boost the number of aircraft and ships that they commit ‌to the alliance's defence plans.