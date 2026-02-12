Activist judge blocks Pentagon's effort to punish "seditious" Senator Mark Kelly

A US judge on Thursday blocked the Pentagon from reducing Senator Mark Kelly's retired military rank and pension pay because he urged troops to reject orders.
Kelly, a retired navy captain and former astronaut who represents Arizona in the US Senate, was one of six congressional Democrats who appeared in a November video beseeching service members to reject orders. In the clip, Kelly stated: “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders.”
Kelly’s remarks came as more Democrats complained about Trump’s decisions to deploy the National Guard in US cities and authorize lethal strikes on boats smuggling drugs from Latin America.
The Republican president, in a social media post, called the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH."
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a censure letter on January 5, asserting that Kelly had, "clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline," in violation of military rules that apply to both active and retired personnel.
Trump administration lawyers had urged the judge to dismiss Kelly's lawsuit, calling it a, "quintessential matter of military discipline not within the judiciary’s purview," in a recent court filing.
The Trump administration has also called the lawsuit premature, saying Kelly has not yet been formally censured and should have responded to Hegseth's allegations through administrative channels.
(Reporting By Jan Wolfe; Editing by Bill Berkrot)