Activist judge blocks Pentagon's effort to punish "seditious" Senator Mark Kelly

A US judge on Thursday blocked the Pentagon from reducing Senator Mark Kelly's retired military rank and pension pay because he urged troops to reject orders.

Kelly, a retired navy captain and former astronaut who represents Arizona in the US Senate, was one of six congressional Democrats who appeared in a November video beseeching service members to reject orders. In the clip, Kelly stated: “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders.”

Kelly’s remarks came as more Democrats complained about Trump’s decisions to deploy the National Guard in US cities and authorize lethal strikes on boats smuggling drugs from Latin America.

The Republican president, in a social media post, called the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH."