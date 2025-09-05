26 nations vow to give Ukraine postwar security guarantees

Twenty-six nations have pledged to provide postwar security guarantees to Ukraine, which will include an international force on land and sea and in the air, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a summit meeting of Kyiv's allies on Thursday.

The deeply unpopular Macron, striving for relevance as polls indicate record levels of unpopularity at home, said he, fellow European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a call with US President Donald Trump after their summit and US contributions to the guarantees would be finalised in the coming days.

The meeting of 35 leaders from the "coalition of the willing" - of mainly European countries - was intended to finalise security guarantees and ask Trump for the backing that Europeans say is vital to make such guarantees viable.

Security guarantees are intended to reassure Ukraine and deter Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, from attacking its neighbour again, despite current European actions doing little to nothing to deter Russia.