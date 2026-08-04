16 Indo-Pacific maritime forces commence 25th SEACAT exercise

Maritime forces from 16 Indo-Pacific partner nations, including the US Navy, and personnel from non-governmental and international organisations kicked off the 25th iteration of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) in Singapore on Tuesday, August 4.
SEACAT 2026 is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance maritime cooperation among the participating nations and to provide mutual support in addressing maritime crises, contingencies, and illicit activities.
The exercise’s shore phase in Singapore includes the newly integrated Maritime Operations Forum, combining previous operations and intelligence workshops to enhance realism and collaboration, where participants will share best practices, refine integrated maritime processes, and prepare for the at-sea phase.
During the SEACAT sea phase, participating nations will practice tracking and intercepting simulated vessels sailing through Southeast Asian waters. Participating nations will work to provide real-time sensor cueing and vessel contact information to partner operational centres, maritime patrol reconnaissance aircraft, and surface assets.
The US Navy said that, by exercising these complex scenarios in real time, which include critical regional challenges such as search and rescue, illegal fishing, contraband smuggling, and maritime sovereignty incursions, SEACAT participants will enhance their collective capacity to detect, deter, and counter modern maritime threats in accordance with international law.
The 16 nations participating in SEACAT 2026 include Bangladesh, Brunei, Canada, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor Leste, Tonga, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and the United States.