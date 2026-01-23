NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump to focus on keeping Russia, China out

NATO Secretary Mark Rutte said on Thursday he and US President Trump had discussed in Davos how the trans-Atlantic alliance should best defend the Arctic against Russia and China.

Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire Greenland, citing national security, but on Wednesday he ruled out using force and suggested a deal was in sight to end the dispute over the Danish overseas territory, following talks with Rutte.

Rutte said he had a "very good discussion" with Trump on how NATO allies can work collectively to ensure Arctic security, including not just Greenland but the seven NATO nations with land in the Arctic.