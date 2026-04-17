NATO member Estonia trusts US defence pledge, says Europe not ready to face Russia alone

NATO member Estonia has no doubt that the United States would help defend it if Russia attacks, its defence minister told Reuters, while warning that Europe is not ready to stand up to Moscow on its own.

Estonian intelligence warned in February its neighbour Russia is already stockpiling ammunition for future wars after the conflict in Ukraine ends. Russia has described allegations by European leaders that it could attack NATO as nonsense.

US President Donald Trump this month threatened to pull the US out of the alliance over European members' refusal to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. The alliance was already rattled by his plans to take over Greenland from Denmark, a NATO ally.