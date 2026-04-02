NATO head to visit Washington following Trump withdrawal threats

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will visit Washington next week for what a spokesperson for the military alliance called a "long-planned visit" that comes after President Donald Trump blasted European allies over differences on the Iran war.

"I can confirm that the Secretary General will be in DC next week for a long-planned visit," NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said. A White House official also confirmed the visit.

No further details of the trip were immediately available.

Trump said he was considering pulling the US out of the Western military alliance due to the refusal of European members to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.