NATO chief visits White House as Trump mulls withdrawal

President Donald Trump welcomes NATO chief Mark Rutte to the White House on Wednesday, as the war with Iran has pushed US relations with other members of the military alliance to a crisis point.

The Republican president has threatened to withdraw from the 32-member transatlantic alliance and denounced Washington's European allies in recent weeks for what he said was inadequate support for the US-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran. Trump said on Tuesday the attacks would be paused after the two sides agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

Trump has called for countries that depend on oil from the Persian Gulf region to break Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, but European countries are unlikely to join mine-clearing or other missions to free up navigation as long as hostilities continue, according to two European diplomats. Iran has vowed to obstruct the vital chokepoint with mines until the war ends.