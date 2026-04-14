Modi and Trump call focuses on importance of Strait of Hormuz access

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure in a call on Tuesday, Modi said in a post on social media.

The call between the two leaders lasted nearly 40 minutes, Indian media, which first reported the call, said.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors," Modi said on social media.