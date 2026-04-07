Leftist Spain says US NATO remarks push Europe toward alternatives

Recent US complaints about NATO allies and threats to quit the alliance are pushing European countries to seek alternative security arrangements, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.

After European countries declined to send their navies to open up the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping following the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, US President Donald Trump has declared he is considering withdrawing from the alliance, thrusting it into a crisis.

Albares said the decision was entirely up to Trump, but underscored that NATO allies stood in solidarity with Washington after the September 11, 2001 attacks.